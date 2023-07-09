Delta Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
