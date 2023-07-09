Delta Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.5% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.