Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average is $180.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.