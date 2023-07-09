Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,238 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 729,761 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

PACW stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.