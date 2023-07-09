Delta Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $206.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.