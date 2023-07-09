Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of RQI opened at $11.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

