Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 8.6 %

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

