Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

DM opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $556.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,616,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 1,070,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

