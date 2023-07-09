Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Destiny Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 27.60 ($0.35) on Thursday. Destiny Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.85 ($0.78). The stock has a market cap of £26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Pharma

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 49,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £15,337.87 ($19,466.77). Insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

