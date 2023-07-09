Dev Ittycheria Sells 4,226 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $1,719,094.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,714,797.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.6 %

MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.90. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $418.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

