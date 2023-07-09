Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,272.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,272.50 ($41.53) and last traded at GBX 3,274 ($41.55), with a volume of 111270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,317 ($42.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($50.13) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,873.33 ($49.16).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,437.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,547.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.50 ($10,501.97). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 479 shares of company stock worth $1,668,406. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.