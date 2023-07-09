Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $75.92 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $789.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

