Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine Opco

In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,780 shares of company stock worth $58,542,005. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

