Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Insider Activity at Disc Medicine Opco
In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,780 shares of company stock worth $58,542,005. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
About Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine Opco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.