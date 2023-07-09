Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

