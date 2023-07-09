Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 362.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.