Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Guggenheim

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

DUK stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

