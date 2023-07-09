Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

