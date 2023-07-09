Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Critical Comparison

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Free Report) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and WisdomTree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.38 $50.68 million $0.45 15.16

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -155.57% 35.59% WisdomTree 25.30% 12.79% 3.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dune Acquisition and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dune Acquisition and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

