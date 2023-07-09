East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

