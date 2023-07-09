Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.0% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 187.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

