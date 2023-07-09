Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $1,614,250.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,061.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ESTC opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Elastic by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after buying an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Elastic by 19,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 1,661,553 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

