Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Critical Analysis

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.43 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -8.96

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantumScape 3 1 0 0 1.25

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 409.71%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential downside of 38.50%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16%

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats QuantumScape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

