Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Critical Analysis

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Electra Battery Materials
|N/A
|N/A
|$9.65 million
|($0.30)
|-3.43
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|N/A
|-$411.91 million
|($0.98)
|-8.96
QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its stock price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Electra Battery Materials
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|QuantumScape
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1.25
Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 409.71%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential downside of 38.50%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than QuantumScape.
Profitability
This table compares Electra Battery Materials and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Electra Battery Materials
|N/A
|-23.82%
|-14.40%
|QuantumScape
|N/A
|-31.38%
|-28.16%
Summary
Electra Battery Materials beats QuantumScape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
