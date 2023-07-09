Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 141 ($1.79) to GBX 139 ($1.76) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Price Performance

EMNSF opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.