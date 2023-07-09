Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Embecta were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $197,911,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,408,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 252,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

