EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

EMCORE stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $29,420.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,930,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,983.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EMCORE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

