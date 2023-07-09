Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

