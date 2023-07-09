Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.00) to GBX 2,350 ($29.83) in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

