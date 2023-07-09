ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of XNGSY opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
