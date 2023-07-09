Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

