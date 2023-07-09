Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENTF) Shares Up 0.3%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 1,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 138,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTF. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 309.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,358,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,049 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,348,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 143.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 443,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,652,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on technology industry that is aligned with enterprise 4.0 companies comprising cloud native companies, which combines artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and access to data that delivers actionable insights for enterprise businesses.

