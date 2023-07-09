Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Biotricity, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Biotricity in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.
Biotricity Trading Down 7.1 %
BTCY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biotricity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.