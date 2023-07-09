Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Biotricity, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Biotricity in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

BTCY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Biotricity by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biotricity by 199.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

