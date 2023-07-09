Essex Savings Bank Acquires 4,077 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

