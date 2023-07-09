Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EURN. DNB Markets upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Euronav has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

