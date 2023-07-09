Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.57

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $22.00. Euroseas shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 12,180 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 55.54%. Equities analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.