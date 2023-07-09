Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $420.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.67.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE opened at $351.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.03. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,491 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,217,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 681.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 474,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,817,000 after buying an additional 413,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after buying an additional 243,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

