Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 2,050 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $132.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.29.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.