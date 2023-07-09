Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.95.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $274.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

