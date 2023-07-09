Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 370 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AJG opened at $214.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $220.63. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

