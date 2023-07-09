Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 72 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.10 and a 200-day moving average of $380.82. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

