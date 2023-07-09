Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $287.09 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

