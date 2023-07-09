Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,352,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

HST opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

