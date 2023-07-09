Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,521,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after buying an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

