Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $250,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.