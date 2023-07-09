Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

