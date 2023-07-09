Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

