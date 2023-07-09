Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $813,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.