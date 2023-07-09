Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $247,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $663,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

