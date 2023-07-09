Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after buying an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $124.38 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

