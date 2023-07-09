Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 120,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

