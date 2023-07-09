Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXFree Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 120,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.