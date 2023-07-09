Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $280.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $289.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,219.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,219.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,639 shares of company stock worth $19,837,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

